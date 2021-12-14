At least 40 dead after tanker truck explodes in Haiti — report

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. At least 40 people died after a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien in northern Haiti, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported Tuesday.

According to the report, dozens of people were injured. Due to the lack of hospital beds, they are being accommodated in the hospital’s courtyard. The fire sparked at about midnight local time (08:00 Moscow time).

After the tanker truck rolled over, nearby drivers sought to take advantage of this opportunity to fill their own fuel tanks, the report says. Presumably, this was when the explosion happened that led to human and material losses. It took several hours for the firefighters to extinguish the fire.