Over 90 people injured in Kuzbass coalmine accident, including 35 rescuers

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The number of those injured in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine accident in the Kemerovo Region has risen to 92, including 35 rescuers, who participated in a search-and-rescue operation, the medical services told TASS.

"In all, 80 people have been hospitalized: 45 miners and 35 mine-rescuers. Over 24 hours, the number of hospitalized mine-rescuers alone has increased by 18," the source said.

Another 12 miners received outpatient medical aid. In all, 92 people were injured as a result of the coalmine accident.

Earlier, Russia’s acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan reported that the number of the injured mine-rescuers could increase due to the delayed effect of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass occurred in the morning of November 25. According to the latest data, 51 people lost their lives, with rescuers among those that perished. Following the accident, two criminal cases were opened into the violations of industrial safety and criminal negligence. Five people were arrested - the coalmine’s director, his deputy, the supervisor of the section, where the accident occurred and two employees of the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia, who inspected the enterprise.