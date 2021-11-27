60 people hurt in Listvyazhnaya mine incident remain in hospitals - Health Ministry

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. A total of 60 people remain in hospitals after the incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, which killed 51 people, Russian Health Ministry told journalists Saturday, adding that four patients’ condition is estimated as severe.

"A total of 60 people, hurt in the incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, are currently in Kemerovo Region hospitals. The medics assess four patients’ condition as severe; twelve more patients receive medical treatment at home," the statement says.

The press service noted that all patients have been provided with all necessary medical aid, including consultations of clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.

"We have also determined the relatives’ need for medical aid and organized its phased provision," the statement says.

The incident at the mine occurred early on November 25. According to the latest data, 64 people got hurt, 51 died in the incident, including 5 rescuers. Russian Investigative Committee initiated a probe into violation of industrial safety rules. The mine’s top management and two safety inspectors have been detained.

According to the investigation, the mine’s top management violated safety rules, which led to a gas dynamic phenomena and subsequent smoke pollution of the ventilation, which led to deaths of the miners in the area. The investigators also believe two safety inspectors filed inspection protocols without physically inspecting the area.