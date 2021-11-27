Listvyazhnaya mine top management denies being guilty of safety norms violation

KEMEROVO, November 27. /TASS/. Both the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine and his deputy denied being guilty of safety norms violation, Russian Investigative Committee representative said during a court hearing.

According to the investigation, mine Director Sergey Makhrakov was aware of the dangerous methane concentration in the mine up until November 25, when an explosion occurred, killing 51 people. The investigation asks for Makhrakov’s arrest, believing that he may influence the witnesses, destroy evidence and hide from justice.

Makhrakov himself stated that he has no intention to flee from the country and asked for a house arrest.

Makhrakov’s deputy Andrey Molostov also denied guilt. During the hearing, the investigation also asked for his arrest, stating that he previously bought tickets to travel abroad.

The defendant explained that he was about to go on vacation to Maldives and planned to return on December 17. He vowed that he had no intention to flee from Russia.

The prosecutor supported both arrest requests.