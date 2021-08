TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. Fire alarms went off at the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Chubu electric power, the operator of the plant, fire alarms went off in a building that houses a reactor turbine. The operator also confirmed smoke there.

No injuries were reported after the incident and no leakage of radioactive material outside Hamaoka has been confirmed.