Four kids brought to Moscow from Kazan are in serious condition, one is critical

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Four kids who suffered wounds in a school shooting incident in Kazan and were transferred to Moscow for treatment are in serious condition and another one is critical, a medical source told TASS on Thursday.

"The flight did not affect the children’s condition. Four kids are considered to be in serious condition and another one is critical. However, all of them are stable," the source said.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine people and left over 20 wounded. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft brought five kids and four adult patients to Moscow for treatment.