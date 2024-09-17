Three civilians wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR during day

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. Three civilians have been wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since morning, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"By this hour, three civilians have been wounded as a result of Kiev’s aggression," he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Pushilin, a man born in 1986 was wounded by falling fragments of a Ukrainian downed projectile in Donetsk. One more man born in 1963 received wounds after stepping on a Lepestok anti-personnel mine, also in Donetsk, and a man born in 1971 was wounded after a shelling attack with the use of cluster munitions in Gorlovka.

Apart from that, in his words, seven residential houses were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka.