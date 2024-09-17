Russian Railways increases eastern shipments by 2% to 195.5 mln tons

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Railways increased loading in the eastern direction by 2% in January-August 2024 to 195.5 mln tons, the holding said in its official Telegram channel.

"In January-August, Russian Railways increased loading in the eastern direction by 2% to 195.5 mln tons. This includes 89.1 mln tons shipped domestically, which is 3% more than in the same period last year," the report said.

Russian Railways added that exports to the East grew by 0.6% to 102.5 mln tons. The main growth was in fuel and energy complex cargoes (coal +4.3%, oil cargoes +0.5%) and ores (+10.3%).

"Russian Railways will certainly fulfill its obligations to create conditions for the passage of the planned volume of cargo to Far Eastern ports," the company said.

Domestic transportation of coal (+3.9%), ferrous metals (+10.7%), oil cargoes (+7.4%), and fertilizers (+21.1%) also increased in the eastern direction. At the same time, some export shipments were shifted from the ports and border crossings of Primorye and the Khabarovsk Territory to closer land checkpoints, Russian Railways noted.