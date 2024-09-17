MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has become an integral part of a Washington-controlled terrorist ring in the Middle East, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert and program director of the Academy of Political Sciences, has told TASS.

"First and foremost, this is seen in the fact that Ukrainian groups and intelligence structures are already directly included in a single network of Washington-controlled proxy forces, which belong with the class of international terrorist organizations. Direct contacts between the Main Intelligence Directorate and various radical structures in the Middle East and Africa indicate that harmonization and increased coordination of this interaction in the future are underway," said Stepanov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, while commenting on statements by a number of Ukrainian periodicals that the Ukrainian intelligence had allegedly attacked a Russian drone base in Syria.

He noted that this confirmed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime and "its complete subordination to a single plan of the intelligence community of the US-led collective West first of all."

The expert also noted that after the completion of the special military operation more hotbeds of destabilization would emerge around the world, "which will include ex-representatives of paramilitary groups and intelligence structures who escaped from Ukraine."

"We will witness the same thing in the future in other areas of potential conflict escalation. We will see terrorists, quite possibly in the countries of Central Asia and Northern Europe. Various types of sabotage and reconnaissance operations can be carried out from Finland, where both Ukrainian intelligence officers and members of radical structures will be present side by side," Stepanov added.

Earlier, the Al Watan newspaper quoted sources in the Syrian armed opposition as saying that the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in he Russia), was staying in touch with the commander of the Syrian Islamic group Jabhat al-Nusra (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia), Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, over recruiting and sending Islamic mercenaries to Ukraine.