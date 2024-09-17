Three more Ukrainian missiles shot down in Kursk Region

KURSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have shot down three more Ukrainian missiles in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the region’s governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Three more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense forces in the Kursk Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor warned people against touching missile fragments and called on them to report any suspicious-looking objects to the police.

Earlier, Smirnov said that three Ukrainian missiles had been shot down in the region since the beginning of the day.