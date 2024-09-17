Venezuelan President believes Russia will put an end to surge of Nazism in Ukraine

CARACAS, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will undoubtedly put an end to the surge of Nazism in Ukraine, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in the author's program of the Venezolana de Television TV channel "Con Maduro +".

"There is no doubt that Russia will put an end to the surge of Nazism in Ukraine. Sooner or later, peace will prevail in Ukraine and Russia," Maduro said.

"[These are] crazy times. <…> It seems that today in this world everything is possible," the Venezuelan president commented on the statements of the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya that NATO would start a direct war with Moscow if it allowed Kiev to use long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.

"Who is in charge in Washington? Who says what needs to be done? Who sanctions NATO's war against Russia?" the Venezuelan leader asked.

"Fortunately, there are very balanced, very calm, very strong people, such as [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, who are in control of the situation," Maduro stressed.