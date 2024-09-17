Helicopter carrying three people gone missing in Amur region — Emergencies ministry

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 17. /TASS/. A Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board has gone missing in the Amur region, the search operation is underway, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, one emergency situation was registered in the territory of the Zeisky inter-municipal department (MO): on September 16, 2024, the emergency beacon of the Robinson R66 helicopter No. 07424 went on. The aircraft was making an unregistered flight across the territory of the Zeisky MO, there were three people on board," the report says.

The department clarified that, according to the chief engineer of the Hergu company, two ground groups from the company, consisting of eight people and two units of equipment, were involved in the search.

About 20 people involved in search

"Today, the group that flew out to search for the missing Robinson helicopter in the Zeisky District was joined by rescuers from the Zeya Amur Center for Civil Defense and Fire Safety. About 20 people and seven pieces of equipment, including all-terrain vehicles and a Mi-8 helicopter, have been involved in the search," the report of the the Ministry of Emergency Situations says.

According to the Ministry, as of the morning of September 17, the search continues.

As TASS was told by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Amur region, the missing helicopter belongs to the gold mining company Hergu, so the search was organized by the enterprise. Two ground groups from the company, consisting of eight people and two units of equipment, are involved.