BERLIN, September 17. /TASS/. The current situation in the world is much more serious than during the Cold War, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told the Deutschlandfunk radio.

"In my opinion, of course, the current situation in the world is much more serious than during the Cold War. Then, there were two poles and a bipolar world," the diplomat pointed out. According to him, at that time there were certain rules that were observed by both sides.

"Now we see that our Western partners do not abide by these rules," Nechayev emphasized. He pointed to the fact that the West continues to pump Ukraine with all kinds of weapons. "Moreover, it looks like a competition to see who will supply more. Other options [to support Kiev] are not excluded. Earlier, there was no talk of tanks, but now we see German tanks on Russian territory, being used in the border areas against civilians," the ambassador said.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. The country has so far allocated funds for military support to Kiev and has committed to future spending of about 28 billion euros. According to the 2025 budget agreement, four billion euros will be allocated for military assistance to Ukraine, half of the current year’s allocation. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not weaken Russia’s resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.