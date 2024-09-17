Meta blocking accounts of Russian media to complicate normalization of relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The decision of Meta corporation (which owns Facebook and Instagram social media sites banned in Russia since the company is deemed extremist by the Russian authorities) to block the accounts of several Russian media is unacceptable and will only complicate prospects for normalization of relations with it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the corporation’s decision "is an outright discrediting of Meta [itself]." "Such selective actions with regard to Russian media are unacceptable. We treat this very negatively," the spokesman pointed out.

"It complicates the prospects of normalization of our relations with Meta," Peskov concluded.

Meta corporation has blocked the accounts of several Russian media on its platforms, including RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The company justified its decision by claiming that these media were interfering in the internal processes of Western countries. Earlier, the US authorities used the same pretext to sanction Russian media.