MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. Russian units have advanced in the Stepnogorsk area in the Zaporozhye Region, including near Kamenskoye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, told TASS.

"There is operational success, improved control not just along the frontline but also advances in the Stepnogorsk area of the Zaporozhye front near Kamenskoye, along the riverbank. Our forces used high-explosive bombs when troops accumulated there," Rogov said.

According to him, the advance was under constant strikes by Ukrainian tube artillery, drones and multiple launch rocket systems.