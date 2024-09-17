MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Many ordinary residents of European countries do not share the political stances of their nations and are "on the right side of history," Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society (RHS), said.

"Today, as Russia once again faces the Nazi threat and the resurgence of Nazi evil, many ordinary people in Europe do not share the positions of their political regimes. They maintain their own viewpoints and stand on the right side of history, upholding strong moral values," he said during the opening of an exhibition at the RHS House dedicated to the Slovak National Uprising, the 80th anniversary of which marks this year.

Naryshkin expressed confidence that "the memory of the heroic participants of the Slovak Uprising unites Russians and Slovaks." "I remember how four years ago we solemnly handed over a piece of the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the Motorcyclists of Slovakia public association," he added.

The RHS recalled that the uprising, which broke out on August 29, 1944, was one of the major episodes of popular resistance to the Nazi invaders. In the course of two months of fighting, the Slovak rebels managed to significantly undermine the enemy occupation forces and create conditions for further liberation of the country by the Red Army. The Soviet Union provided significant support to the rebels.