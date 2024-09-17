Brussels' attempting to attract more migrants to Europe — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, September 17. /TASS/. The EU leadership is trying to attract even more migrants to Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto stated.

"Brussels is busy trying to lure more migrants to Europe, but fortunately there are conscientious African countries that keep migration under control. One of them is Egypt, the stronghold of the North African defense line of the European continent. If the Egyptians did not prevent migration through their territory, we would face unmanageable migratory pressure in the Eastern Mediterranean," he wrote on social network X.

Earlier, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) imposed a 200-million euro fine on Hungary, as well as 1 million euro daily payments for its refusal to comply with previous court rulings related to migrant admission rules. As the judgment reads, Budapest's breaking of EU asylum rules "concerned restricting access to the international protection procedure, unlawfully detaining applicants for international protection in transit zones and failing to observe their right to remain in Hungarian territory pending a final decision on their appeal against the rejection of their application, as well as the removal of illegally staying third-country nationals."

On September 4, Interior Security High Advisor of Prime Minister, Gyorgy Bakondi, said that Budapest was unwilling to start complying with the CJEU's ruling on granting asylum to illegal migrants arriving in the country, despite the fines imposed on Hungary. On September 12, Hungarian authorities accused the EU leadership of double standards in dealing with migration and protecting the union’s external border.