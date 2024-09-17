Solutions to problem of payments with China exist, work in hand — MFA

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow is taking efforts to solve the issue of making payments in China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"We are working with the Chinese, solutions [to the problem of payments with China] exist," he said.

Earlier, Vedomosti reported of Russian entrepreneurs complaining about conducting transactions with Chinese partners. Some customers got their payments for goods that have already been delivered back, the paper said. Some payments failed, the publication noted, adding that the issues were related to Western restrictions.