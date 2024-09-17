Baku, Tbilisi agree on two-thirds of Azerbaijan-Georgia border — diplomat

BAKU, September 17. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed on two-thirds of the borderline between the two countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said.

"Since 1996, the demarcation commission has been working on the delimitation of the borders between the two countries, and as of now, two-thirds of the borders have been agreed upon," the spokesman said in an interview with the Report news agency.

According to him, "there are no controversial issues, there are unagreed issues" in the demarcation issue. "The borderline should be defined in such a way that there is no need to return to it again. At present, work in this direction continues," Hajizada added.

The length of the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia is 480 kilometers. Of this, 314 kilometers have been agreed upon.