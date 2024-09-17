EU’s overall assistance to Kiev amounts to €118 bln — EC

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. The assistance to Ukraine by the European Union since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation has reached a total of 118 bln euro, including 43.5 bln euro worth of military support, executive vice president of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"By now, the overall assistance to Ukraine and its people by the EU and its Member States amounts to around €118 billion. <…> The EU and its Member States have so far mobilized around €43.5 billion in military support [to Kiev], of which €6.1 billion comes from the European Peace Facility," according to his statement released on the EC’s website.

Moreover, almost 14 bln euro were mobilized under the EU Ukraine Facility, 25.2 bln euro in EU macro-financial assistance, "to keep the Ukrainian state afloat and facilitate reforms," 17 bln euro were made available to EU Member States "in the context of supporting those fleeing the war," as well as 12.2 bln euro of grants, loans and guarantees provided by EU Member States.