MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The policy of the current pro-American regimes in Europe inherits the lines of behavior of pro-German collaborationist governments of the World War II period, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society (RHS), has said.

He stated that today, as Russia is engaged in a challenging struggle against Nazism, "preserving the memory of the anti-fascist resistance in Europe" is especially important.

"We see that the policies of the current pro-US regimes in power in several major European countries largely mirror the behavior of the pro-German collaborationist governments from the World War II era, which similarly ignored the fundamental interests of their countries and people," he said during a roundtable discussion on the history of the resistance movement in the occupied countries of Europe during World War II.

"These elites are opposed by a small yet organized and genuinely nationally minded group of people. Of course, history never repeats itself exactly, but precedents show that in all previous global conflicts of this nature, our country ultimately prevailed, and its authority in Europe only grew," the director concluded.