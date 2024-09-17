Meta Corporation blocks RT, Rossiya Segodnya accounts on its platforms — NBC

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation, has blocked the accounts of a number of Russian media outlets on its platforms, including RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, NBC reported citing a statement from a Meta representative.

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," a spokesperson at Meta said in a statement.

Meta has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment.

On September 4, the US Department of the Treasury announced that it was imposing sanctions on RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and her two deputies. In addition, the US Department of State is tightening the rules for working with the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly and Sputnik. Since 2022, the countries of the so-called collective West have introduced about 150 different restrictions against Russian media and journalists, according to statistics from the Russian Foreign Ministry, published on the ministry’s official website.