MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for September 18 at 91.4292 rubles, 29 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was increased by 23 kopecks to 101.5057 rubles.

At the same time, the official yuan exchange rate was raised by 15 kopecks to 12.9226 rubles.