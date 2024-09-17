Financing of Russian fishing industry in 2025 planned at this year’s level

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Financing of the Russian fishing industry in the federal budget for 2025 preliminarily stands at around 34 bln rubles ($371 mln), which is roughly in line with this year’s level, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov told reporters.

"Around 34 bln rubles is suggested," he said when asked a respective question, adding that it is roughly in line with this year’s level.

Profitability has fallen in a number of areas in the sector, Shestakov noted. "The market environment coupled with investment projects that have started to be implemented, considering a high increase in the key rate, has dropped significantly in a number of areas," he said, adding that the agency is monitoring the situation.