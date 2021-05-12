Crimean resident pressed with criminal charges for posting fake news on school bomb attack

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has opened a criminal case pursuant to the materials of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol and the Interior Ministry’s Crimean Department against a 25-year-old unemployed resident of the Krasnogvardeisky district suspected of delivering a deliberately false report on an act of terrorism committed against a social infrastructural facility (Part 2 of Article 207 of Russia’s Criminal Code)," the statement says.

SIMFEROPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Investigators have opened a criminal case against a resident of Crimea’s Krasnogvardeisky district for posting a fake message in social networks about an alleged plot of an armed attack on a local school, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for Crimea and Sevastopol reported on Wednesday.

As the statement reads, "late on the evening of May 11, the man, in an act of hooliganism, used his mobile phone to enter a social network where he posted news in the generally accessible local community about a terror attack being plotted in a local educational institution."

"The FSB’s Department for the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol in cooperation with the Interior Ministry immediately responded to the report. In the course of a check, the information on the terror attack plot was not confirmed. The suspect in the criminal case explained that he wanted in this way to check the promptness of the work of security agencies," the statement says.

"No items that could suggest that he was plotting a terror act were found," according to the statement.

In the course of searches at the suspect’s residence, the security operatives "seized computers and electronic media he had used to enter social networks. Expert studies will probe his correspondence with other users," the statement says.

Investigators will establish all the circumstances of this crime and thoroughly probe the suspect’s circle of social contacts, his way of life, the causes and the conditions that contributed to this wrongdoing, the statement reads.

A source in Crimean law-enforcement agencies told TASS earlier on Wednesday that law-enforcers apprehended a man in the Krasnogvardeisky district of Crimea who threatened to blow up a local school and thus check the promptness of the security agencies’ work.

The press office of the FSB’s Department for Crimea and Sevastopol later confirmed that the security agencies and the police had detained a resident of the village of Oktyabrskoye. The man admitted his wrongdoing.