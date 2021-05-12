Perpetrator apprehended in Crimea for threats to blow up school admits guilt

SIMFEROPOL, May 12. /TASS/. A resident of the village of Amurskoye in Crimea’s Krasnogvardeisky district apprehended for threats in social networks to blow up a school admitted his guilt and will face criminal charges, the press office of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) branch for Crimea and Sevastopol reported on Wednesday.

"The citizen explained that he was motivated by the desire to check the promptness of special services’ work and said that he regretted his actions," the statement says.

Currently, investigators are "considering opening a criminal probe into a deliberately false message of an act of terrorism," the FSB’s regional branch said.

"I devised in advance this piece of news that a terror act had allegedly been committed at a school and so children should be barred from it. I wanted to check the reaction: how the admin [administrator] of the community would react and I didn’t believe that this news was really read and it turned out that in fact this was possible. They came and detained me very quickly. I had not time to write how I was packing things and going to the [FSB’s] office. I believe that I have committed a very stupid act," the detained man said.

A video with the perpetrator’s apprehension was circulated by the FSB regional branch’s press office. The name of the perpetrator was not specified.

A source in Crimean law-enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that the law-enforcers had apprehended a man in the Krasnogvardeisky district who was spreading threats in social networks to blow up a school and thus check the promptness of the work of special services.

On May 11, a graduate of Public School No. 175 in Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan went on a shooting spree in the school, killing nine people, including seven kids, and wounding 23 others. The attacker was apprehended.

The residents of the Crimean city of Kerch where a student opened fire and set off a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic University in October 2018 brought flowers and toys to an improvised memorial set up in the city’s center to commemorate the Kazan shooting victims.