Russia’s FSB takes down Hizb ut-Tahrir terror cell in Siberia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has dismantled a cell belonging to the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, which was active in the Kemerovo and Novosibirsk regions, the FSB said in a statement on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service in the Kemerovo and Novosibisk regions, acting together with the National Guard, took down a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (outlawed by the Russian Supreme Court in 2003)," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the cell’s members carried out activities violating the Russian Constitution. Based on their notion of creating what they call a global Caliphate, those in custody sought to destroy secular public institutions and overthrow the current government by force.

"They held clandestine meetings to disseminate terrorist ideology among local residents and recruited local Muslims to their ranks," the FSB added.

Outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda material, communications equipment and digital storage devices were seized during subsequent searches of their homes. Criminal cases have been opened against those detained.