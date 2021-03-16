S7 plane returns to departure airport after experiencing engine trouble

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A plane of the S7 airline en route from Novosibirsk to Irkutsk returned to Tolmachevo Airport after an engine trouble, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

"An S7 flight from Novosibirsk to Irkutsk returned to the departure airport after takeoff due to a malfunction of one of its engines," the source said. The passengers were sent to Irkutsk by another flight.

The airport in the Siberian city of Irkutsk confirmed to TASS the report on the malfunction of the plane. The plane took off as scheduled and landed in Irkutsk at 08:04 (03:04 Moscow Time).

The West Siberian transport prosecutors told TASS that no one was injured in the incident. Checks are underway whether the law on flights safety was observed. Some 154 passengers and six crew members were onboard the plane.