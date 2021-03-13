Two people injured in An-26 crash in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN, March 13. /TASS/. Two people who were injured in the An-26 crash at Almaty airport are in critical condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives, the Almaty authorities said on Saturday.

"The two casualties are as follows, one born in 1987 has an open left femur fracture and closed-head injury and the other born in 1996 has open-head injury, finger fractures and second-degree and third-degree burns. They are in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Almaty’s City Clinical Hospital No. 4," the statement says.

According to the press service, doctors are doing their utmost to save them.

An Antonov An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while landing at Almaty airport on Saturday. It had flown from Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital. Four of its crew were killed and two more injured in the crash.