About 25 aftershocks recorded after powerful earthquake in Pacific Ocean

TASS, March 5. Around 25 aftershocks of 5.0 magnitude and over have been registered after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of the Kermadec Islands listed as the New Zealand outlying islands, the Australian geological survey reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Geological Survey informed about the 8.0-magnitude quake near the Kermadec Islands. The US national tsunami warning center issued an alert. In light of this, the New Zealand emergencies agency told residents of the regions in the risk zone to urgently evacuate. Later, the agency cancelled its tsunami warning, noting that there is still small risk of high waves. It is expected that the current recommendations will be lifted by evening.