Man armed with knife attacks policemen in France’s Avignon, reports say

According to the report, the man threatened passers-by with a knife, shouting "Allahu akbar," and attempted to attack nearby police officers, who had to open fire at the attacker, killing him instantly.

This attack took place at about 11:00 local time, just two hours after another knife attack that took place in Nice. There, an unidentified attacker killed at least people at the local Notre-Dame Cathedral before being apprehended by the police. The attacker is currently hospitalized. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of murder with terrorist intention.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to arrive at Nice, in order to visit the crime scene.