About 1,500 people evacuated in Chechnya due to floods

MINERALNYE VODY /Stavropol Region/, April 30. /TASS/. About 1,500 people were evacuated in Chechnya due to floods, said chairman of the regional government Magomed Daudov.

"About 1,500 people were evacuated. They received the necessary assistance, and most importantly, no one was killed," he said at a meeting with the executive committee on socio-economic development of the district with the participation of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Daudov said over 20,000 people live in the emergency zone in the region. Restoration work is underway in these territories, including infrastructure facilities. Evaluation commissions work in cooperation with the federal authorities.

The meeting is being held at the Caucasian Investment Forum. The forum's motto is "Expanding Horizons of Opportunities." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the central government, the Economic Development Ministry and the government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is an information partner.