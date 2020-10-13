Two law enforcement officers killed, one wounded in Chechnya, according to specified data

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. According to updated information, two law enforcement officers were killed and another one was wounded in a counter-terrorism operation in Chechnya, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s press center told TASS.

"Two law enforcement personnel were killed and another one was wounded during the counter-terrorism operation in the Chechen Republic," the NAC said.

The press service of the National Guard in the North Caucasus region told TASS earlier that two officers from its special purpose unit had been killed and another National Guard member had been wounded. He is currently receiving medical assistance.

Earlier on Tuesday, a NAC spokesperson said three law enforcement officers were killed in the shootout.

A counter-terrorism operation was carried out in the Oktyabrsky district in Chechnya’s capital of Grozny on Tuesday. Four gunmen, who opened fire at law enforcement officers, were neutralized. The militants could have possibly arrived from abroad, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.