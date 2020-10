MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A shootout with an armed gang occurred in Chechnya’s capital of Grozny, in which two militants were killed, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of now, two gunmen have been eliminated. The shootout continues," the source said.

According to preliminary data, three law enforcement personnel were killed in the shootout. Among them were two members of the National Guard and one police officer.