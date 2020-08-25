Russia points to haste conclusions about Navalny’s deliberate poisoning

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. During consultations with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun the Russian side drew his attention to the fact how hastily Washington and Brussels jumped at the conclusion that Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was deliberately poisoned, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The attention of the American official was drawn to the suspicious haste demonstrated by Washington and Brussels when they accepted the theory of willful poisoning of A.A. Navalny," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in such situation it is logical to ask a question: "who is interested in it?" "Obviously, it is not the Russian leadership. Moreover, we once again expressed our readiness to probe, openly, unbiasedly and with really established facts in hands, into not only this concrete case but also the so-called Litvinenko and Skripal cases the Western media have recollected all at once as if on cue," the ministry noted. "So far, there are no answers to our absolutely concrete questions."