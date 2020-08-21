Rescuers find second dead body at site of household gas blast in Yaroslavl

YAROSLAVL, August 22. /TASS/. Rescuers found the second dead body under the rubble at the site of the collapse of a residential building in Yaroslavl, where a gas explosion occurred, a spokesperson with the regional government told reporters.

"A woman was found under the rubble on the second floor. This is the second person who died in an emergency in a gas explosion in the house," the official said.

Earlier, the regional department of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported that one woman died as a result of the explosion, four were injured.

The household gas explosion on Friday evening sent structures from the sixth to the ground floors collapsing. According to a source in the law enforcement agencies, the blast might have been caused by a gas leak.A criminal case was opened on charges of rendering services not meeting safety requirements.