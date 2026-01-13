Tanker chartered by Kazakh company comes under drone attack

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. The tanker Matilda, chartered by the Kazakh company Kazmortransflot, came under attack from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near a Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facility, the press service of the Kazakh oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) reported.

"The Matilda is chartered by Kazmortransflot, a KMG subsidiary. The tanker was scheduled to be loaded with Kazakh oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on January 18, 2026. On January 13, the vessel came under a UAV attack. The strike caused an explosion without any subsequent fire," the statement said, adding that no crew members were injured.

"According to preliminary estimates, the vessel remains fit to sail. No signs of serious structural damage were detected during the initial inspection. Damage assessment is underway," the press service noted.