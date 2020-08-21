Suspects of financing Islamic State members detained in Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Members of the Nizhny Novgorod regional directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a group of Tajikistani citizens whose leader is suspected of financing the members of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), the statement of the directorate’s press service made public on Friday said.

"The Nizhny Novgorod regional directorate of the FSB has detained a group of Tajikistani citizens whose leader is suspected of providing financial aid to the members of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State," the statement noted.

According to the directorate, a native of a neighboring country residing in Nizhny Novgorod numerous times using electronic payment systems wired funds to terrorist organizations located in Afghanistan.

A criminal case was opened under the Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of Russian Federation (Assistance to terrorist activity). "Arrest as a measure of prevention was chosen for the Tajikistani citizen," the statement noted.

On December 29, 2014 the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State - IS - (before 2014 - the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.