Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syria

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered strikes on four militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of two Syrian provinces, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"In the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone," Ignasyuk said.