Russia’s National Wealth Fund exceeds $130 bln as of October 1 — ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled almost 12.79 trillion rubles ($133.7 bln) as of October 1, 2024, or 6.7% of GDP projected for this year, according to files released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website.

As of September 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12.166 trillion rubles.

"As of October 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12,787,132.6 mln rubles, or 6.7% of GDP projected for 2024 <…> which equals $137,922.3 mln," the statement reads.

As of October 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 5.255 trillion rubles ($54.9 bln), having increased by around 400 bln rubles compared with the same period in the previous month.

The total estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2023 to September 30, 2024 equaled $89.7 mln, which is equivalent to 8.3 bln rubles, the ministry noted.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, totally amounted to 774.6 bln rubles from January 1 to September 30, 2024.

A total of 221.8 bln Chinese yuan, 292.5 tons of gold and 1.612 bln rubles were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of October 1, the ministry said.