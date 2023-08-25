Russian government backing over 500 construction projects in Crimea — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. About 500 construction projects are being carried out in Crimea as part of the program of socio-economic development financed by the Russian government, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the Moscow Urban Forum.

He added that in total, since the peninsula joined Russia, 552 structures have been built there.

"We have a program for the socio-economic development of Crimea, which we have now extended until 2027. In general, since 2014 we have been busy in Crimea, 552 structures have been built and about 500 more objects are under construction," Khusnullin said.

Of the major projects, the Deputy Prime Minister named the construction of four ramps to the sea coast from the Tavrida federal highway, as well as a comprehensive upgrade of treatment facilities.

According to him, it is planned to attract investments worth 1 trillion rubles ($10.5 bln)

"Of course, now this process has slowed down a bit, but it has not stopped. People continue to develop, people continue to invest. Just yesterday I was talking with an investor who commissioned a new five-star hotel, with a spa center, with plans to develop the adjacent territory, with a beach area. That is, Crimea will develop anyway, it is inevitable," Khusnullin said.

