German specialists to check Alexey Navalny’s condition - chief medic

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. German medical specialists who arrived to Omsk will examine Alexey Navalny’s condition, says Alexander Murakhovsky, chief medical officer of a hospital, where the Russian blogger has been hospitalized to.

"We also invited German specialists, who arrived to Omsk on an intensive care plane, so that they could check the patient’s condition and the results of our own tests. They are currently headed our way," he said.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh disclosed that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, conducted an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt bad. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in coma. According to earlier report, he was put on a ventilator.