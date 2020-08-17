Russian top manager arrested in Italy at US request returns home

ROME, August 12. /TASS/. Alexander Korshunov, business development director of the Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), who was arrested in Italy at the request of the United States has been in Russia since late July, his defense attorney Gian Domenico Caiazza told reporters Monday.

"Korshunov returned to Moscow in late July accompanied by Russian law enforcement officers under arrest," the attorney informed.

Therefore, Korshunov, who is accused of espionage in the US and was arrested in Naples on August 30 last year, was extradited to Russia under the decision of the Italian justice ministry and in accordance with the relevant request. The US side was also seeking his extradition, Italy’s judiciary earlier approved their request.

Korshunov case

Korshunov was arrested on August 30, 2019 in Naples in accordance with an international arrest order issued by the United States. American authorities accuse him of collusion and attempted theft of commercial secrets from an American aviation company. Simultaneously, Russian authorities were also seeking his extradition as Korshunov is accused in his home country of embezzlement and fraud. He was released from custody under home arrest and earlier agreed to be extradited back home. The Italian Cassation Court confirmed the ruling of a court of appeal on US extradition, but any such handover is carried out under the justice minister’s permission.

The Korshunov case revolves around the PD-14 plane engine, developed in a cooperation of the UEC companies for the MS-21 plane, utilizing a number of newest technologies and materials, including the composite ones. The first mass-produced PD-14 engine is expected in 2020-2021.

Besides Korshunov, an Italian national named Mauricio Paolo Bianchi is a defendant in the case. According to the US authorities, he previously held a senior office in GE Aviation and supervised business in China, Russia and Asia, before moving to Italy’s Aeronova, which provides consultations to Russia.

Commenting on apprehensions of Russian nationals in third countries on US requests, President Vladimir Putin called it a "very bad practice that is probably connected to competition."

According to the Italian lawyers, US accuses foreign nationals of alleged crimes they conduct in third countries - France and Italy - where they are not considered to be crimes, and where no criminal prosecution has been initiated against them, creating a "jurisdiction defect.".