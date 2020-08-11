Police seize over 50 guns and 6,000 rounds in Moscow resident’s apartment

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Police seized over 50 guns and about 6,000 rounds in a Moscow resident’s apartment, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the apartment of a resident of one of the residential buildings in Malaya Pereyaslavskaya Street, over 50 items similar to short- and long-barrel guns were seized. The police also found over 6,000 rounds, cartridge casings, silencers, gunpowder and a lot of integral parts of guns, grenades, mines and shells of various types," the spokeswoman said.

The police also found the equipment "that was used to make and adjust the design of firearms and ammunition," she added.

Specifically, the guns confiscated by the police included a WWII German SiG 44 assault rifle, a Mauser pistol, a Stechkin automatic pistol and a WWII Walther P38 pistol. Besides, the police found an anti-Semitic booklet and insignia of the Hitlerite army.

A criminal case has been opened. The man has been released upon a written pledge not to leave the city, the spokeswoman said.