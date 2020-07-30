US student sentenced to 9 years in penal colony for assaulting police in Moscow

"The court found Reed guilty under part 2, Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (the use of violence against officials) and sentenced him to 9 years in general security penal colony," the source said.

According to the investigators, last year in August the defendant attacked the policemen who responded to the call of residents of a building on Leningradskoye Shosse. They complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women. When the foreigner was taken to the police station, in the vehicle, he attacked the driver and his partner. A criminal case was opened, the American was remanded in a pre-trial detention facility.

The defendant is a student at the North Texas University. He arrived in Russia on a tourist visa which is still valid. According to the case materials, he resided in Moscow not far from Leningradskoye Shosse in his girlfriend’s apartment. As The New York Times reported, citing the student’s father, the 28-year-old had previously served in the US Marine Corps, his relatives view the accusations as fraudulent and plea with the US authorities to pay attention to this case.