Espionage convict Paul Whelan not to appeal his sentence

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Paul Whelan, convicted for espionage in Russia decided not to appeal his sentence, his lawyer Olga Karlova told TASS.

"We have just visited Paul in the Lefortovo detention facility, where he made his decision not to appeal his sentence and filed a corresponding statement. After the sentence comes in effect, our client and us, we will decide whether to file a pardon plea," she said.

Earlier, Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison over charges of espionage.