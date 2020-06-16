Russia-US ties hit rock bottom: Diplomat comments on ‘impact’ of Whelan spy case

MOSCOW, June 16./TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest by now, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday commenting on US Ambassador John Sullivan’s saying that the sentence for Paul Whelan "is not going to have a good impact" on relations between the countries.

"Ties between Russia and the US couldn’t be worse, that’s the way I see it," the senior diplomat said. "Foreign policy services and embassies must focus on a positive agenda and find ways to remove at least part of the problems that have amassed in these relations. We have innumerable problems of a different scope, nature and complexity that must be addressed," he stressed, emphasizing humanitarian problems.

"These are high-profile cases of our fellow countrymen who were arrested in the US, received jail terms and are serving them," Ryabkov explained. "Many of them have health problems. Qualified medical assistance, if any, is rendered only at the insistence of our embassies and consulates," he stressed.