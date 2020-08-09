Over 100 Lebanese military injured in Beirut protests - TV

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Some 105 Lebanese troops were injured during the protests in the capital Beirut, Al-Hadath TV channel reported citing the Lebanese army's statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, eight officers were among those hurt.

On Saturday, an anti-government protest gripped downtown Beirut, turning into riots. Sami Gemayel, the leader of Lebanon's Kataeb opposition party, had earlier called for mass anti-government protests. The protesters blamed the ruling coalition for corruption and demanded an early election and an independent probe into a powerful blast that ripped through Beirut’s port on August 4, claiming more than 150 lives and destroying the capital’s infrastructure.

Earlier, Arab media reported that at least 728 people were injured in the protests and one police officer died of a head injury.