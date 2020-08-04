WHO working with Lebanon’s health ministry to ensure trauma supplies

GENEVA, August 4. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the Lebanese health ministry to ensure availability of trauma supplies to offer medical assistance to those hurt in a powerful blast in Beirut’s port, the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Tuesday.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the thousands of people affected. We are woking with the @mophleb to make sure trauma supplies are available," it wrote on its Twitter account. "WHO is deeply concerned about the impact of the massive explosion in Beirut city. We are working with partners to respond to urgent needs. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

"My thoughts and heart are with people in Beirut, Lebanon, who lost loved ones or were injured in the explosion this afternoon," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the WHO Twitter account. "WHO stands ready to support the government and healthworkers in saving lives."

A massive explosion rocked the port area of Beirut near a Lebanese Navy base on Tuesday. The blast sent a shock wave through residential neighborhoods of the capital city. Facades of several buildings near the port collapsed, residential buildings and offices were damaged. According to updated reports, more than 60 people were killed and some 3,000 were injured. Fire teams are working in the port, helicopters are used to put out fires. According to unofficial data, the death toll may go up as many people are still buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.