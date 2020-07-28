Number of buildings 'rigged with explosives' in Moscow reaches 50, source says

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The number of buildings and offices in Moscow under anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday has grown to 50, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"Currently there are anonymous messages about explosives in about 50 buildings in Moscow. They are being checked by the specialists," the source said, adding that a number of buildings have already been inspected and the threats were not confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were anonymous messages about bomb threats in over 20 hospitals and other administrative buildings in Moscow, the Vnukovo Outlet Village, Savelovsky, and Gorod shopping centers. There were also reports about bomb threats in the Domodedovo Airport and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper office. The inspection established that all these were false alarms.

A wave of bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March 3, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.